BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A beachside resident made a shocking discovery after digging in her backyard of her South Patrick Shores home.

Military device found in Brevard County backyard

Resident says she's dug up small items in the past

Air Force personnel took away an old mortar

Sandra Sullivan has been digging up small items in her backyard presumably left from the WWII era, but at about 6 p.m. Sunday, she found what looked like an old mortar.

Sullivan called the Sheriff's Office and it took deputies one look before they called for backup.

Patrick Air Force Base personnel came to Sullivan's home shortly after and placed the mortar carefully in a case and removed it.

"He takes a look and then calls PAFB, and that point we knew we were dealing with something serious," Sullivan said.

According to a site analysis from 1991 of South Patrick Shores, a contractor involved in cleaning up the subdivision prior to construction reported encountering debris like jeeps, oil barrels and some unknown fluid.

A 1992 report from the Florida Department of Health states construction in the area began in the 1950s. Verbal reports suggest that an unidentified party used a small area as a dump. Even a United States Environment Protection Agency report done that same year confirms that miscellaneous military-related waste was reportedly deposited on a portion of the community.

Sullivan says, knowing what she knows now, buying the house back in 2009 was a bad idea.

"Absolutely not, I wouldn't have bought this house, I just want run away from here as fast as I can for the safety of my kids," Sullivan said.

Sullivan is reaching out to the Department of Defense to request consideration for funds under the FUDS (Formerly Used Defense Sites) program.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to the Air Force several times and are still waiting for a response.