SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two children were killed and four other people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fatal crash in Seminole County

Two children died at the scene

Four other people injured

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. along Markham Road and Sandy Lane.

According to troopers, an Acura traveling westbound on Markham Road crossed into the eastbound lane. The front of vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla driven by Deidre Gaetano, 52, of Sanford.

Four children were inside the Corolla at the time of the crash. Two of the children, identified as sisters Aziya Gandy and Zmiya Gandy, were killed at the scene. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The two other children were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando with serious injuries.

The driver of the Acura and Gaetano were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with serious injuries.

Troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Acura.