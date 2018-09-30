FLORIDA — Several new laws will take effect in Florida on Monday.

One of those laws is going to help first responders who suffer from PTSD after responding to horrific scenes.

The new law allows worker's compensation for those first responders. Those benefits will not require a physical injury for individuals to receive them.

Another law will enforce tougher penalties on people who abuse animals. The law bans people convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets. The purpose is to end the cycle of animal abuse.

A third law will allow people to use credit cards to pay for background checks on gun purchases. In the past only personal checks, money orders, or cashier's checks were accepted.