DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at the man's home in the 1100 block of Mayflower Avenue in Deltona.

The 38-year-old victim told deputies he was shot while he was in the garage area of his home. The man received a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

Deputies say no arrests have been made and the shooting in not considered random.

The investigation remains ongoing.