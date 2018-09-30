ORLANDO, Fla. — A high rip current risk will continue at area beaches today. These are indirect impacts from Leslie. Strong rip currents will be possible all day, but they will be their highest at the time of low tide early this morning and in the late afternoon.

The summertime heat that has had a tight grip on Central Florida is slowly diminishing. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The coverage of storms will be a bit higher today compared to Saturday. A little more moisture will start to work into the region today. This will raise the coverage of storms to 20% this afternoon.

Storms will diminish by the early evening and skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s for the morning commute back to work and school.

Increasing moisture will lead to more storms for the afternoon and evening commute on Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages for the first day of October. Highs will be back in the upper 80 to near 90 for tomorrow.

The coverage of storms will spike back up to 40% tomorrow and then back up to 50% for Tuesday.

High temperatures for the middle of the week will drop back into the mid to upper 80s. Storm coverage will fall back to 20% to 30%. Bouts of dry air will continue to wrap around Leslie and an area of high pressure. So rain chances and the coverage of afternoon storms will be fluctuating for the upcoming week. Overnight low temperatures will be falling back into the low to mid-70s.

In the tropics, Leslie is a tropical storm in the north-central Atlantic. This system does not pose a threat to land and it will continue to slowly meander in the open waters. It could strengthen into a hurricane by mid-week. The indirect impacts to the coastline will be the dangerous surf that could lead to life-threatening rip currents.

Long period swells from tropical storm Leslie will reach the east central Florida beaches today and they’ll continue into the work week. The long period swells will contribute to a high risk of rip currents with strong and dangerous rip currents likely at east central Florida beaches this week.

There are no other areas of concern at this time.

Your surf forecast today is for poor surfing conditions and dangerous rip currents. Wave swells will be 4-6 plus feet. The rip current threat is dangerous and high this weekend so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Water temperatures will be in the mid-80s and the UV Index is at an eight so be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen. If you’re doing any boating, there will be a slight chance of storms. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 knots with seas of 4-6 feet and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.