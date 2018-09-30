ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was killed after the car he was riding in crashed into a retention pond.

Passenger killed in Orange County crash

Vehicle crashed into retention pond

Aaron Wilson, 20, died from his injuries

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 408 exit ramp to SR 417 northbound when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a retention pond.

Troopers said the driver, Jasmine Bryan, 19, was able to get out of the vehicle, but first responders had to pull the passenger, Aaron Wilson, 20, out of the vehicle.

Wilson was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Bryan was transported to Florida Hospital East with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.