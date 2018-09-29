TAMPA, Fla. — Coffee lovers, raise a mug, your day is finally here!

That's right, September 29 is National Coffee Day and we know you need your caffeine fix.

Here is a list of freebies and discounts that'll get you "buzzed" for this "javalicious" holiday.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations Saturday. No purchase necessary.

Circle K: Get a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit Saturday when you download the convenience store app.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee, any size, at participating locations Saturday. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. Participating shops are listed at www.krispykreme.com/coffeeglaze. Also through Sunday, the chain has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee Glazed Doughnuts.

Pilot Flying J: National Coffee Day is a two-day event at the travel centers. With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Friday or Saturday.

Wawa: Members of Wawa Rewards can get a free cup of coffee Saturday with a special one-day offer loaded to their accounts. Also, for a limited time, get any size coffee for $1, except at Florida locations.

7-Eleven: Through Sunday, with the purchase of breakfast sandwich over $2, get a free coffee. New customers who download the 7-Eleven app and join the loyalty program will get 800 points, which can be redeemed for a free medium coffee.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Corner Bakery Café: It’s a two-day deal at the fast-casual chain. All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating restaurants nationwide, buy a hot coffee and get a second cup for free Saturday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of brewed coffee at participating locations. Many locations now serve Caribou Coffee.

Love’s Travel Stops: On Friday and Saturday, 24-ounce coffee and hot beverages will be on sale for $1. Plus, the company said in a news release that the sales will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Lucky's Market: Through Sunday at participating stores with cafes, get a 12-ounce drip coffee for a quarter, plus get double points on all coffee drinks with the Lucky's Rewards app.

McCafé Frappé: McDonald's bottled McCafé Frappé drinks are sold in participating retailers nationwide and for National Coffee Day, three retailers are offering a deal. At Dollar General, get a digital coupon for a $1 off a bottle. At Kroger, the bottles will be on sale two for $3 and at Target the drinks will be on sale for $2 each.

McDonald's: While not a special specific for National Coffee Day, for a limited time get any size McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2. Both are part of the fast-food chain’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Plus, with the McDonald’s app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free.

Nestle Toll House Café by Chip: Buy a 16-ounce Pumpkin Spice Latte Saturday and get a second free with code CoffeeDay18 at participating cafes.

Peet’s Coffee: The chain will have an in-store and online offer. Get 25 percent off one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars.

Speedway: Get a free Belvita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Friday and Saturday. No coupon required.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Buy a cupcake Saturday and get a free can of High Brew Coffee.