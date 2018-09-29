ORLANDO, Fla. — Isolated showers and storms popped up on this Saturday, but most of us were able to get through the day rain free thanks to drier pockets of air aloft.

This is all courtesy of the flow around high pressure to our north and Subtropical Storm Leslie well to our northeast.

Any isolated activity ends quickly this evening and our sky clears out overnight. We are back into the heat Sunday as highs top the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll throw in 20-percent coverage of rain in the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control of the Sunshine State this weekend, keeping a weak front well to our north and dry pockets of air racing into our atmosphere from the east. We were still able to squeeze out a few isolated downpours this afternoon, although they were few and far between.

We clear the sky tonight with warm and muggy conditions expected. Plenty of sunshine is on tap again Sunday as highs climb back above seasonable levels into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain and rumble coverage stays at a low 20-percent and most of us stay dry once again.

Timing differences exist on when we may see the washed out front to our north swing in and increase our rain chances, so we’ll go 50-percent coverage on Monday and 40-percent Tuesday before more pockets of dry air invade.

Our wind is set to bump up and be gusty Sunday, and we’ll keep breezy conditions in our forecast through Wednesday, possibly even Thursday. Highs dip slightly back into the upper 80s all next week.

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Leslie is meandering to the southwest in the north-central Atlantic.

This storm has spread rough surf and winds gusting over 40 mph outward up to 255 miles from the center of circulation. Leslie has been flaring up pretty good storms around the center as well, and could gain tropical characteristics tonight. As the system spins all next week, we could see it strengthen into a hurricane, although it is no threat to land.

Long period swells from Leslie made it to our east coast and will create rough surf and a HIGH rip current risk Sunday and Monday. If you see double red flags flying on area beaches, it means the waters are closed to swimmers.

Surfers can expect the four to six foot waves to be really rough, so poor conditions are in the forecast. We’re expecting a day filled with sun so don’t forget the sunscreen and remember to reapply.

Breezy conditions may have you chewing sand from time to time.

