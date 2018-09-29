ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old man.

The sheriff's office received call around 4 p.m. on Friday in reference to a shooting at a home located at 1000 4th Street in Orlando.

The victim, Austin Kelly, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim's brother, 23-year-old Kori New, was "playing around" with a firearm when it discharged, striking Kelly.

New was interviewed and charged with manslaughter, officials said.

No other information has been released in this case.