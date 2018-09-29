VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’re searching for a missing DeLand woman who last seen Thursday morning.

Wanda Betancourt-Adorno, 45, missing since Thursday

Deputies say woman left upset, without cellphone

Betancourt-Adorno reportedly on meds she needs to take

Deputies are searching for 45-year-old Wanda Betancourt-Adorno. She reportedly left North Kepler Road in DeLand around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to a news release, deputies say the woman was upset and left without cellphone.

Betancourt-Adorno was last seen wearing a black tank top, jeans and a pink backpack.

She is described as Hispanic and about 5-feet-2-inches tall.

Deputies say loved ones are concerned that Betancourt-Adorno has not been taking her medication.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Air One searched for her Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 386-248-1777 or 911.