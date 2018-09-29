DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Nova Road in Daytona Beach on Friday night.

Police said someone passing by discovered Bruce Wilson, 61, lying in the roadway.

Police learned that Wilson was crossing Nova just south of Bellevue Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, described as a four door, white car with a black strip running along the driver's side.

Police said the driver fled the scene and Wilson died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5372.