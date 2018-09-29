ORLANDO, Fla. — One woman is dead after an exchange of gunfire in an Orlando neighborhood.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shootings happened just before 3 p.m. on 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies said as many as five people were shot.

Investigators say a black sedan pulled up to several people walking on the sidewalk and shots were exchanged between the two parties.

An investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.