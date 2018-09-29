LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new program by Walt Disney World Resort will now give eligible employees an opportunity to go back to school with no cost to the employee.

The education program called ‘Disney Aspire’ is different than many programs companies usually offer of tuition reimbursement, where employees pay for their classes and then get their money back.

Disney will pay up front so their employees don't have to have the cover the cost at all.

Julio Ramirez, who’s worked in Disney Security for a couple of months is already in his second week of the program, where he’s working towards his HVAC certifications.

“It’s a job I wanted to do a long time ago; it’s what my dad did all his life,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez and his family moved from Puerto Rico to the U.S. five years ago.

"I remember in 2006 I came to Disney for vacation and I thought, if I move to Orlando, I want to work as a security host,” he said.

Ramirez proudly wore his Disney Security Badge as he walked through the Disney Aspire Expo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

The expo is for employees to learn more about the Disney Aspire program.

"It allows our cast members to grow, as far as education is concerned, for them to achieve and reach their dreams that they have,” said Jose Mola, General Manager of ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Eligible employees can easily apply online to be part of the program. Ramirez joked doing it while he was on break on his phone. Through the Disney Aspire program, the company pays for classes and even books.

"It could be anything from learning English, to getting a high school degree, to getting a master’s degree in just about any field the cast member wants to study,” said Mola.

The company said it will invest $150 million during the first five years of the program -- an investment that employees like Ramirez consider priceless.

"It's going to be a great opportunity that (I) study in my home, my computer is online, I don't have to pay anything, and it's more education for the future,” said Ramirez.

Disney said there are no strings attached with this program; employees are free to leave to pursue bigger opportunities.

The Disney Aspire Expo will be open on Saturday, September 29 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.