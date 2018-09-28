APOPKA, Fla. — The lockdown at Wekiva High School has been lifted after a report of a student was on campus with a possible weapon, according to officials.

No weapon was found, according to Orange County Public Schools. The lockdown was placed at 8:30 a.m. and lifted at 11:09 a.m. on Friday.

In a message to parents, Principal Michelle Erickson said the student was taken into custody and ensured that all students and staff are safe.

However, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, "a student made a threat to another student and the threat is unfounded at this time."

Erickson had said that no one was allowed on or off campus at the time.

A parent of two students of the school alerted Spectrum News 13 about the lockdown.

In a Facebook Messenger message to the station, the parent said that according to her children, police were searching trashcans and grassy areas of the campus.