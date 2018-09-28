ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports that troopers have towed a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run on Alafaya Trail that left a teen in serious condition.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, troopers have towed a white, 2000 Toyota Avalon for inspection.

Investigators say the vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash.

The owner of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating with troopers in the investigation.

Thirteen-year-old Cody Loechner was struck last Saturday night while trying to cross Alafaya Trail near Near Science Drive on his bicycle.

Investigators say the driver stopped as though they were going to help the child , but then kept going.

His parents say one of Cody's arms and legs were broken , and he also incurred other extensive internal damages.

The investigation is active and ongoing.