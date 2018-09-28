ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday that its newest attraction Infinity Falls will make its grand opening October 4 at noon.

Infinity Falls will take riders down a jungle river as they pass waterfalls and the ruins of an ancient civilization. The ride will also feature a “record setting” 40-foot drop.

In a press release, SeaWorld said that guests will take on roles as conservationists through a rainforest, undergoing interactive games and stories through the ride experience.

SeaWorld also said that guests will be able to preview Infinity Falls during the ride’s soft opening from September 28 to October 3.