ORLANDO, Fla. — Who is working for you?



Candidates for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat will have you believe it’s not the other guy.

Gov. Scott releases ad that claims Sen. Nelson regularly skipped hearings

Nelson campaign manager says the claim is 'bogus'

Polls showing race for U.S. Senate seat still narrow

Gov. Rick Scott (R) released a new television ad telling viewers Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, elected to the Senate in 2000, has regularly skipped work responsibilities during his time in office.



“’No Show Nelson’ has skipped 45 percent of the Senate hearings on national security, including hearings on ISIS, Russia, and North Korea,” the ad proclaims.

“Sen. Nelson’s poor attendance record is exactly what we have come to expect from a Washington career politician,” said the governor.