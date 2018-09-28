WINTER PARK, Fla. — The beauty of the Rollins College isn’t lost on many. It’s history and shaded walk ways are a site to see. But it’s inside one of the age old buildings where you’ll find beauty from a different era in time.

“We are the only museum that has European old masters and contemporary art under one roof in the Orlando area, so the collection is very vast," Cornell Fine Arts Museum Director Ena Heller said.

Cornell Fine Arts Museum gives you a glimpse into the extensive world of art. Its collection is one of the largest in Florida\, and it's on display year-round.

It gives you a look at some of the world’s oldest works, to the very newest, with all kinds of unique pops of light and color.

“I think this museum of the perfect size for exploration and just the right amount of exhibits where you aren’t bored, but (it's) not so massive that you get museum fatigue," Louise Buyo said.

It’s a constantly changing experience, whether they’re displaying a new exhibit from around the world, or showcasing their constantly changing collection at the college.

At the moment during the fall season, you can see their newest exhibits "Dangerous Women" and "Fake News."

it’s a day trip adventure that will help you walk away with a new appreciation for art and the world around you.

“Teaching really is our main mission. We want to engage people and introduce them to art and engage them with it," Heller said.

The Cornell Museum of Fine Art is free to the public and open six days a week and is closed on Mondays.