LIVE OAK, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Brian Mejias and 6-year-old Gabriela Mejias.

Both were last seen in the 900 block of Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak, Florida.

Brian is described by the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement as a white-Hispanic male, 4 feet tall, 43 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

Officials say Brian’s hair is short, with a “hard part to the left.” He also reportedly has a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead.

Gabriela is described by FDLE as a white-Hispanic female, 36 pounds, 3 feet tall, with black hair past her waist and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink dress.

Officials also say she has dimples and that most of her teeth are crowned, except her front four.

FDLE says the children may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry driven by a man named “Rochie.” The vehicle reportedly has a Texas license plate and dark tinted window.

Authorities also say the Camry may be traveling in a caravan of three vehicles, with one of them others being a gray, Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, a Texas license plate, and lightly tinted windows.

The other vehicle could be a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban without any tint.

FDLE says there may be 13 people total, along with the two kids, and they may be traveling toward Texas or Madison, Florida.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call at 386-362-2222, or 911.