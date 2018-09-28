ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol stated that it might have found the car involved in a hit-and-run last Saturday that left an Orlando teen in serious condition.

The crash happened last Saturday on Alafaya Trail near Science Drive in Orlando. For the last few days, the Florida Highway Patrol has searched for a car with front-end damage.

Cody Loechner, 13, was riding his bike when he was struck and the driver took off. However, on Thursday night, troopers believe they found the car, stated Lt. Kim Montes, the public affairs officer with the FHP.

FHP towed away a white 2000 Toyota Avalon for inspection, Montes stated in a news release. Its damage is consistent with being involved in a crash, she mentioned. She only stated that it was connected to Saturday's incident.

Montes also stated that the unnamed driver is cooperating with the FHP and wrote that since the investigation is ongoing, detailed information cannot be released.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m., when the teen was riding his bike on Alafaya Trail in the crosswalk, but the pedestrian crossing light was red, meaning he should not have been using the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The boy's parents said when their son was hit; he flew into the air, struck the windshield and then went over the top of the car.

After being struck, the teen was sent to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in serious condition.

His parents say one of Cody's arms and legs are broken and he sustained extensive internal damages. He also has a huge gash on his forehead.

It had his parents pleading for someone to come forward.

"The driver of that vehicle knew they hit somebody. They hit my son on the front passenger side of the vehicle. He flew up in the windshield and over the top of the vehicle, flew in the air and landed on the side of the road. They left him there for dead," said Tami Loechner.