ORLANDO, Fla. — A child has died Friday after being left locked in a hot vehicle in Orlando, says Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Bystander found 4-year-old in vehicle unconscious

Transported to Arnold Palmer, where he was pronounced dead

The 4-year-old boy was found by a bystander unconscious and locked inside a vehicle --which was not running -- at 1636 Oak Ridge Road, where Elite Preparatory Academy is located in Orlando.

The bystander then rushed the child to Orange County Fire Rescue Station 51 across the street.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the child has been transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been provided at this time.