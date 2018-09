LIVE OAK, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert issued for two young Live Oak children has been canceled, according to officials.

Brian Mejias, 7, and 6-year-old Gabriela Mejias were both last seen in the 900 block of Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated the children were believed to have been traveling in a black Toyota Camry driven by a man named "Rochie."

However, Thursday night's alert was canceled on Friday afternoon.