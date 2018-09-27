JUPITER, Fla. — Storm, the escaped kangaroo from a South Florida animal sanctuary, has been found.

When Storm escaped Monday night from owner Eric Westergard's Jupiter Farms home, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, local agencies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers all hopped to search for the fugitive kangaroo.

The 5-year-old Storm was hopping around the Jupiter Farms area for the last few days, but the 4-foot kangaroo was eventually taken into custody early Thursday morning.

The Associated Press noted that details of Storm's capture were not released.

With Storm back at home, maybe he will just sit back, watch TV, drink a cup of joe and become a pouch potato.