TAFT, Fla. -- One person has been critically injured as a result of a deputy-involved shooting in Taft, Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

The shooting occurred on 3rd Street and 5th Avenue in Taft around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue says they transported one person as a trauma alert to an area hospital, who officials have not yet identified.

They say they aren't treating any other person at the scene at this time. No one from the Orange County Sheriff's Office was injured either, they confirmed.

The scene is still very active, says the Sheriff's Office.

No further details are available yet.