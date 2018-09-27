FLORIDA — The campaign for Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has announced that Secretary Hillary Clinton will be campaigning for the Tallahassee mayor in South Florida on October 23.
"I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," said Mayor Gillum. "Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election -- affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children -- and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."
Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned for Gillum during the primary in Orlando and Tampa.