ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports they’re investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping in Altamonte Springs late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies: Armed robbery, kidnapping being investigated

Authorities say 2 people in custody

Deputies: Scene is contained; no danger to anyone

According to Orange County deputies, the armed robbery and kidnapping started at the 1000 block of Lee Road and ended in the 800 block of East Altamonte Drive in Seminole County.

Authorities say they have two people in custody from the incident, but it’s currently unclear exactly where it all started.

A witness inside a nearby building says she and everyone inside the building were on lockdown for several hours Thursday afternoon, but they have since been allowed to leave.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Altamonte Springs Police are also on scene.

Deputies say there is no danger to anyone in the area, as the scene is contained.

No further details have been released yet. Check back for updates.