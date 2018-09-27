BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators says they have identified the body of a man found by a fisherman in the Banana River Wednesday morning.

Deputies ID body of man found in Banana River

Man ID'd as 23-year-old John Romer

Authorities say they're working to determine cause of death

Deputies say the body of the man is that of John Romer, 23, of West Melbourne.

A fisherman called authorities to report that he spotted a body floating near the riverbank. The scene was located on the eastbound side of the Pineda Causeway, just west of Patrick Air Force Base.

BODY FOUND IN RIVER IDENTIFIED: per @BrevardSheriff the man found in the Banana River by a fisherman Wednesday is 23 yr old John Romer of West Melbourne. Investigation continues to determine cause of death. @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/gZOwQGQQ8H — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 27, 2018

Detectives say they’re still working to determine how the body got in the river or how long it had been there, or whether foul play is involved. They’re still trying to determine the cause of death as well.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the results of the autopsy performed by the county Medical Examiner is pending.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCSO’s Don Reynolds at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).