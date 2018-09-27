ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say in news release that they responded to the 100 block of Florence Avenue in unincorporated Altamonte Springs regarding reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, deputies said they found an unresponsive man inside the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
Deputies say there is no indication that this incident was related to an army robbery and kidnapping that happened nearby Thursday afternoon.
The Sheriff's Office's public information officers says investigators do not believe this incident was a random shooting.
Detectives are asking anymore with information on the shooting or a suspect to called the Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). There is a $1,000 reward.
The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.