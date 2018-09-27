BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — During the overnight, a car plummeted into the Banana River and it turns out the no one was in the vehicle.

The car had smashed through a fence on the curve on Banana River Drive and plunged into the Banana River just yards away from the Mathers Bridge and Indian Harbour Beach.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, a Honda Civic was found submerged in about 4 feet of water, which was pulled from the river.

It took crews about an hour to tie the car and pull it to the bank, with the Brevard Sheriff’s Office dive team being in the water Thursday morning.

A neighbor told Spectrum News 13 he heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. after a car was driven into the Banana River.

"It felt like when the space shuttle would come back in, the sonic boom. Heard a very loud noise, yeah it was loud," said Kevin Kronicki.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the register driver and went to his Satellite Beach home, but no one was there.

Troopers are currently reaching out to his family to see if they can locate him.

Troopers have not ruled out that the driver may have gone into the river.