TAFT, Fla. — Three Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are on paid leave for the Wednesday night shooting and injuring a man after pointing a handgun to them.

Unnamed driver taken to ORMC for surgery; condition unknown

Names of deputies not released at this time

It happened near where Third Avenue and Third Street meet in Taft, in Orange County at around 9:20 p.m. when two unmarked patrol vehicles attempted to stop a pickup truck.

The deputies, from the tactical patrol unit, were conducting some kind of investigation.

The unnamed driver got out of the truck, and according to investigators, pointed a handgun at the deputies.

That is when three deputies fired their weapons, striking and injuring the man.

"Our deputies pretty much reacted to what they believed to be a threat towards them, and they took the necessary actions to stop the threat," said Capt. Carlos Torres of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for surgery and there is currently no update on his condition.

According to a news release by the sheriff's office, the man did not fire at deputies.

There was a woman in the passenger's seat of the pickup and she was unharmed in the shooting and is being interviewed by investigators.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation and the names of the deputies have not been released.