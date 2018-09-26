NATIONWIDE -- Universal Pictures is offering free early screening to its upcoming film, "First Man."

Free screenings to "First Man"

Screenings take place Oct. 1 in select cities

Film tells the story of Neil Armstrong

The screenings will take place Oct. 1 at theaters in dozens of cities nationwide, including Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida; New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Houston, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.

The event will commemorate NASA's 60th anniversary.

Directed by Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"), the film tells the story of Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and the decade leading to the first manned mission to the moon.

Clair Foy, Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Patrick Fugit and Jason Clarke also star.

For a full list of theaters offering the screenings, visit UniversalScreenings.com.

"First Man" lands in theaters nationwide on Oct. 12.