NATIONWIDE — Uber has agreed to pay a $148 million settlement after it failed to let users know about a 2016 data breach , which ran afoul of laws in several states, including Florida.

In November 2016, Uber learned that hackers gained access to some personal information about the company's drivers and did not report the data breach until a year later.

Although Uber eventually tracked down the hackers and obtained assurances that they deleted and never distributed the information, the breach ran afoul of the Florida Information Protection Act, which required Uber to notify affected Florida residents.

"Data breaches need to be dealt with in a very urgent and responsive manner," Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a news release.

Florida, along with three other states and the District of Columbia, initiated the Uber investigation.

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to the states and D.C., as part of the nationwide settlement . Florida will receive $8,246,606.

Uber also agreed to strengthen its corporate government and data security practices to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future.