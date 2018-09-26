OSCODA, Mich. — Investigators confirm a Polk County man died Tuesday after crashing a charter plane he was piloting in a rural area of northern Michigan.

Davenport man dies in Michigan charter plane crash

Wreckage found near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in rural Michigan

Controllers say plane was last seen on radar rapidly descending

Michigan State Police say the pilot has been identified as David Smith, 33, of Davenport, Florida. He is believed to have been the only occupant on the plane.

The wreckage of the aircraft was found around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in federal forest land approximately five miles from Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County.

The crashed 10-seat Beechcraft Super King Air BE20 was found several hours after it was first reported missing.

It is reportedly owned by Kalitta Air, a charter company based in Ypsilanti, Michigan in metro-Detroit. The pilot reportedly took off from Ypsilanti’s Willow Run airport Tuesday morning, heading north.

Michigan State Troopers say FAA controllers called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report the plane missing after it dropped from radar.

Controllers say the plane was last seen on radar near the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport rapidly descending.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.