ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday Bill Cosby spent his first night in prison. He's one of the world's most well-known entertainers and comedians, but at 81 years old, he's now labeled a convicted sexually violent predator for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

Bill Cosby convicted for 2004 sexual assault

Orlando #MeToo activist says conviction sends 'strong message'

She says it starts with 'tidal wave' of raising all voices

Orlando-area activists who've said "time's up" say this conviction is about time.

Once known as America's Dad, Cosby is the first #MeToo era celebrity hauled off to prison. He was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Neila Wilson is the captain of Women's March Central Florida who said, "We have the right to raise our voice and to be heard and to have justice served.”

Wilson says the #MeToo movement brought them all together to amplify the voice of victims.

"To provide protection. To provide encouragement. To provide a safe place for people to share their stories,” she said. “I think it's a testimony to where we've come to with the #MeToo movement and when we talk about social justice, this is the culmination of all of the efforts and accountability where it belongs."

Wilson says this should send a strong message to others that they can speak up too no matter who victimized them.

"It's an unfortunate situation that someone who is a childhood character that we respected over the years, that we looked up to, could commit such a heinous crime, but at the same time it shows that nobody is above the law,” she said.

For those who ask why other entertainers and politicians like Harvey Weinstein, Les Moonves and Al Franken -- who have been accused -- aren't also being held accountable in a court of law Wilson said, "I believe it starts the tidal wave of reinforcing the power that people can have -- one when they raise their voice and two, when they have the support of the community around them."

Cosby's lawyers say they plan to appeal.