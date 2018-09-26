ORLANDO, Fla. — A male is dead after brandishing a firearm at four Orlando police officers and they returned fire on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Name, age of male shot not released

Officers' names not released

Officers on paid administrative leave

At around 11:16 p.m., a person called 911 to report that he or she could hear a female screaming as she was apparently having an argument with a male and at one point, 911 was alerted that a gunshot was heard.

When officers with the Orlando Police Department arrived at an apartment complex at City Street, they found a male in the parking lot in front of building 5055.

When officers met with the unnamed male, he had a firearm on him, according to police department's Sgt. Eduardo Bernal, the public information officer.

"The male brandished the firearm and 4 officers discharged their firearms, striking the male. The male was pronounced deceased on scene. A firearm has been recovered," described Bernal in a news release.

The officers, whose names have not been released, who fired at the male have been placed on temporary paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in the case of an officer-involved shooting, explained Bernal.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and once the investigation is complete, it will hand over its findings to the State Attorney's Office to determine if any laws had been broken, he stated.

If any laws have been broken, the police department will conduct its own internal investigation to find out if any policies were violated, according to Bernal.