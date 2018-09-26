REUNION, Fla. — A new fire station in Osceola County is not just about improving public safety for residents and visitors on the west side -- it will also house firefighters safely during severe weather events.

Station 73 in Reunion now a nearly 12,456 sq ft. facility

Facility built to withstand severe weather

Firefighters previously were working out of a double-wide trailer

Geof Bashioum has been a part of Osceola County Fire for 15 years, and he’s been working out of a double-wide trailer for Station 73 in Reunion.

But all that’s changed now with the opening of a brand new 4-bay station. The nearly 12,456 square-foot facility is designed to withstand severe weather with up to 150 mph wind speeds.

“During hurricane and emergencies, we had to leave; the fire station could not stay. The firemen could not stay here to help our residents,” said Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry. “But now we’re excited to say we invested 5.6 million tax dollars into this facility, making it a beautiful facility, making it accessible to the public.”

Something the new facility has that the old did not is a community room, which can actually be reserved by residents. It also has a gym for employees and a locker room to put away uniforms.

“The focus was low maintenance. Build a tote slab building that is extremely low maintenance,” said Chief Robert Sorenson. “We partnered with our public works director and his team, and we developed a structure that’s got extremely low maintenance all the way around the structure to keep it looking presentable like this for many, many years to come.”

For Bashioum who works 24 hours at a time, this facility is more than a workplace -- it’s also home.

He said he’s glad the new structure will also improve the way they respond to calls.

“Our goal is to save lives, protect property and keep the community safe and happy,” Bashioum added.

The new fire station is located along the Osceola Polk Line Road.