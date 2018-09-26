NATIONWIDE — Fancy pancakes for lunch or dinner? Today would be the day to do it, because it's National Pancake Day — again.

Today is this year's 2nd National Pancake Day

Pancakes are ancient food often eaten at breakfast

Pancakes are also regionally called flapjacks or hotcakes

This iteration started in 2005 — if you believe the scores of "national day" websites — and is celebrated every Sept. 26, at least in the U.S.

Also known as flapjacks or hotcakes, pancakes are one of North America's favorite breakfast foods. Potatoes, cornmeal or buttermilk can also be added to the batter.

In Britain, they're flatter and look more like a crepe, though varieties exist around the world. Also, in Commonwealth countries, the day just before Ash Wednesday -- Mardi Gras -- is also called Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Tuesday, when some places eat pancakes.

The other National Pancake Day you may be familiar with here in the U.S. is helmed by IHOP and is Feb. 27.