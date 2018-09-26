DADE CITY, Fla. — Do you ever wish you could run alongside a zebra or get up next to a rhino?

Well, there is a spot not far from Central Florida where those dreams come true.

Lex Salisbury isn't a stranger to the animals of the African Plaines.

As a zookeeper in countries across the globe for more than four decades, Salisbury knows his way around.

"I’ve been to Africa more than 30 times, and something that makes it really special is that you get these experiences up close with animals that you just can't get in a zoo," Salisbury said.

Now he has what you might call his own zoo — kind of. It's more expansive than what you might be used to.

Nestled away in Pasco County, you'll find his "Giraffe Ranch." This sprawling 300-acre outdoor property allows these animals to roam free, giving a sense that you're actually in Africa.

"We work here, but it's different for us each and every day. It's a living collection that's never the same day to day," Salisbury said.

You can experience all of it, on foot, atop a safari vehicle, or on one of their newer adventures — safari by Segway. It will give you an even more intimate view of the wildlife, spotting everything from galloping zebras, to camels, to some massive gentle giants — rhinos.

It's an adventure that will get you outdoors to a safari adventure unlike any other.

"We try to get people on the same wave length as animals, and when you have these experiences where you use this sense of smell and sense of touch, it becomes something you’ll commit to memory," Salisbury said.

For hours, pricing, and the different types of safari adventures you can experience at the Giraffe Ranch, head to their website or Visit Pasco's website .