CELEBRATION, Fla. -- A nurse at Florida Hospital Celebration Health is brightening the day of patients like Brenda Otero with a splash of color.

Florida Hospital Celebration using coloring books as therapy

Patients say coloring helps them manage their pain

The program was started by one of the hospital's nurses

“You think that you're coloring just to unwind and that was the purpose for me, I was unwinding and I didn't realize I was actually controlling my pain,” Otero said.

Otero knows what it's like to be in excruciating pain. She had to get full knee replacement surgery because of severe arthritis. Her pathway to recovery has been significantly easier thanks to coloring books.

“Here I am a person that used to be a 8-9 in pain management,” Otero said. “I am talking about excruciating pain. And with the coloring book, I am a 4.”

Rachel Torani is the registered nurse at the hospital's Surgical Innovation Unit who had the idea of giving coloring books to her patients to distract them.

“Recently we went back through the data and looked at the narcotic consumption and how much narcotics they were needing for breakthrough pain in between those therapy sessions,” Torani said. “And we decreased that by 40 percent.”

The hospital said that before using the coloring books, 58 percent of patients described their pain as unbearable. But now, 70 percent of patients who colored while receiving therapy say their pain is tolerable.

Otero is recovering at home and says she still colors every day.

“And it's a great feeling to be here, to be one of the patients here and actually express it myself,” she said “And be one of the people to say, hey look it works, I am here. I am actual proof that it does work.”

Florida Health says this coloring program mirrors the philosophy it has to care for the needs of the whole person: mind, body and spirit.