Brevard County — A large law enforcement presence on the Pineda Causeway after a body is found in the Banana River Wednesday morning.

Cause of death unknown

Unclear how body got to riverbank

The scene is eastbound Pineda Causeway, just to the west of Patrick Air Force Base.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigators and crime scene techs got to the area around 10:30 a.m.

A fisherman called in saying he spotted the body floating near the riverbank.

At this point, it is unclear how the body got into the riverbank or how long, or if foul play is involved.

The medical examiner is at the scene and will take the body to determine cause of death.

Traffic in this stretch of two-lane roadway is slowing as drivers are looking at the scene.