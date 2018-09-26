ORLANDO, Fla. — An unnamed driver is dead after a SUV goes into a pond, causing the southbound lanes of Landstar Boulevard to shut down early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the FHP arrived at the Landstar Boulevard near Misley Drive in Orlando at around 6:10 a.m. and discovered the 2001 Toyota SUV went into a pond, stated Lt. Kim Montes, the FHP's public affairs officer.

The 69-year-old male driver was declared dead at the scene and the southbound lanes of Landstar Boulevard are closed.

