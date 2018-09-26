BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The attorney for the student pilot accused of boarding an American Airlines jet last week claims his client never intended to steal the plane.

Attorney says Nishal Sankat dealing with mental health issues

Sankat on suicide watch at Brevard Co. Jail, says lawyer

He says Sankat was homesick, depressed

And now, less than a week after the incident at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport made international headlines, the student pilot accused of grand theft has an attorney.

Investigators say Nishal Sankat jumped the fence, made it onto the plane, but was tackled and subdued by airport workers in the cockpit.

Brevard County attorney Greg Eisenmenger has a history of high-profile cases, and now the 22-year-old former flight student at Florida Tech has him in his corner after Sankat's parents hired him Monday.

Eisenmenger met with the family and some friends, who tell him they never expected this from Sankat.

His attorney is working to get him under the care of a private physician and to move him from the jail to a treatment facility, claiming the conditions are making matters worse for Sankat, who is suffering from mental health issues.

In the meantime, questions remain on the motive behind the incident.

"The actual act came out of the blue," said Eisenmenger. "No one has any indication that this could happen."

Eisenmenger says this case has a "mental health component," and his client is under suicide watch at the Brevard County Jail.

Questions remain whether the Trinidad and Tobago native, here in the U.S. legally under a Canadian visa, was depressed and homesick, and trying to steal the plane to get back home.

"I think we all recognize this went beyond a college student being homesick and trying to go home," Eisenmenger said.

Right now Sankat is only facing state charges on burglary, trespassing and grand theft.

Federal charges have not been filed.

He remains behind bars as his immigration status is pending.