COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The woman charged with vehicular manslaughter in a 4-year-old cold case has appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Marylee Walker, 30, was extradited to Brevard County and made her first appearance in court.

Along with vehicular manslaughter, she is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

An arrest report says Walker worked with 27-year-old Jessica Erausquin at Lido's Cabaret in Cape Canaveral.

According to Cocoa Beach Police, Walker is accused of giving a ride to Jessica Erausquin and accidentally running her over after dropping her off.

Instead of calling police to report it, investigators say Walker called someone else for advice then drove off.

Detectives interviewed someone who knew Walker whose statements corroborated other witness statements. That, plus Medical Examiner's Office findings and evidence, led investigators to charge Walker.

She will remain in jail without bond, according to the State Attorney's Office.