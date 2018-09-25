ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Population growth in Orange County continues to boom, with close to 1,000 new residents moving into the county every month. The impact on the Orange County Public School system is great.
“By the end of the school year, we could move into eighth -- the eighth largest school district in the county” said Pam Gould, OCPS Board Member, District 4.
The two fastest growing districts are two and four. District 2 covers areas like Lee Vista and Lake Nona, while District 4 covers Windermere and the Horizon West Community.
Windermere High School, for example, just opened in the 2017-2018 school year, but already it is at capacity.
“We are at the capacity of the school right now, and we are managing it within the building,” said Gould. “So we try to get ahead of it, but we don’t have the infinite funding either so, I never feel like we are ahead.”
This is why all over the county, there are new school construction sites popping up. Twenty-two are set to be built and opened in the next eight years.
Currently in the OCPS school district, there are 196 schools. In the past 15 years, 118 of those schools have been renovated, remodeled or repurposed.
The good news is the half penny sales tax and impact fees from the population growth help with funding.
Recently Gould and District two member Daryl Flynn did a town hall to answer questions on this topic of growth more extensively — watch to see a breakdown of those answers.
