ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Population growth in Orange County continues to boom, with close to 1,000 new residents moving into the county every month. The impact on the Orange County Public School system is great.

OCPS tries to accomodate population boom in Orange Co.

Close to 1,000 residents move to county per month

22 new schools set to be built in next 8 years

LINK: More info on Orange Co. new schools, remodels

“By the end of the school year, we could move into eighth -- the eighth largest school district in the county” said Pam Gould, OCPS Board Member, District 4.

The two fastest growing districts are two and four. District 2 covers areas like Lee Vista and Lake Nona, while District 4 covers Windermere and the Horizon West Community.

Did you know @OCPSnews is already set to build 22 new schools in the next 8 years? That is partly because almost 1000 people are moving to @OrangeCoFL a month!! This middle school is getting built in Horizon West Community. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/RMkxnJZkLZ — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) September 25, 2018

Windermere High School, for example, just opened in the 2017-2018 school year, but already it is at capacity.

“We are at the capacity of the school right now, and we are managing it within the building,” said Gould. “So we try to get ahead of it, but we don’t have the infinite funding either so, I never feel like we are ahead.”

This is why all over the county, there are new school construction sites popping up. Twenty-two are set to be built and opened in the next eight years.

Currently in the OCPS school district, there are 196 schools. In the past 15 years, 118 of those schools have been renovated, remodeled or repurposed.

Just to give an example on how fast schools are filling up with students... @WindermereHigh opened last school year, now on year two they are at capacity! @OCPSnews already has two new relief schools set to open 2020. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hBRGKCaKod — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) September 25, 2018

The good news is the half penny sales tax and impact fees from the population growth help with funding.

Recently Gould and District two member Daryl Flynn did a town hall to answer questions on this topic of growth more extensively — watch to see a breakdown of those answers .