POINCIANA, Fla. -- A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Poinciana, according to the Osceola County Fire Marshal.

Firefighters responded to a residence on Carlisle Court just after 4:35 p.m.

The woman killed was found in the garage of the home, where 90 percent of the fire was located.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate and determine the cause of the fire.

Smoke and water damage also affected the home.

No other details were immediately available.