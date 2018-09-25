ORLANDO, Fla. — With less than 50 days until the midterm elections, many organizations spent National Voter Registration Day going out and registering voters.

National Voter Registration Day every 4th Tuesday of Sept.

Groups try to get minority students registered to vote at UCF

On Tuesday, some of these organizations gathered inside the student union at University of Central Florida to mobilize young voters and minority group voters.

“Historically, we haven’t been as involved with elections,” said Joselyn Gallego with VoteRiders .

As the first Colombian-American generation in her family, Gallego wants to change that.

“I would like to see my community more involved and vocal about the issues that matter,” she said.

Along with Gallego, organizations such as NextGen America and Human Rights Campaign set up tables with registration forms. A tactic of some of these organizations is to tap into specific voting blocs.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, there’s about 700,000 voters in Florida who identify as LGBTQ.

“When LGBTQ people and our allies vote, we win elections,” said Chad Griffin, President of the Human Rights Campaign.

Democratic Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith says minority groups must go out and vote this election.

“We have to make sure we have representation for the community that is going to fight for the issues that matter to Latinx voters, that matter to people in the community. What matters to us is what matters to so many others,” said Smith.

Gallego believes it’s not just about being Latina, it’s about being young, and having the right to vote and making a true difference.

“We are the next generation to come, and we have to basically mobilize ourselves and take responsibility on education our community on what it is to go out and vote, and why it is important to be civically engaged,” she said.