MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a man accused of indecent exposure and sexual battery.

No detailed description of man given

SEE BELOW: Map of the incidents ▼

Police say he has assaulted at least one person and they are urging residents to be on the lookout.

The incidents happened across a span of two days last week.

And during that time neighbors reported seeing the man walking around and exposing himself on at least three separate occasions.

On Aug. 31, an indecent exposure incident was reported on the 400 block of South Harbor City Boulevard,

On Sept. 5, a sexual battery incident was reported on the 400 block of Crescent Drive,

On Sept. 15, an indecent exposure incident was reported on the 100 block of Bluff Terrace, and

On Sept. 19, an indecent exposure incident was reported on the 400 block of Audubon Drive.

And during a fourth incident, detectives say the suspect went further and actually entered someone's home and attacked them.

"There was an incident; a victim was inside the house and the suspect outside, another one where the victim was at a hotel, and another where the victim was outside their residence, going to work when they were confronted by a person," described LT. Scott Mostert of the MPD.

Investigators say since Aug. 31, the man has been roaming the area of Babcock Street north of NASA Boulevard, exposing himself three times and on one occasion entering a woman's home and sexually battering the victim.

According to detectives, he strikes when it is dark outside, either late at night or the early morning hours.

The only description of the man given by police is that he is a black male, however the ages between two incidents vary: He was between 20 to 30 years old in one incident or between the ages of 30 to 40 in another.

Police have been stepping up patrols but they are asking people to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

Melbourne Police encourage anyone with information to contact its Criminal Investigations Division at 1-321-608-8477.