JUPITER, Fla. -- A kangaroo named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida.

The owner of the sanctuary made the discovery Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Since then, the 5-year-old kangaroo has been spotted hopping around the Jupiter Farms area.

Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are currently searching for the animal.

A video posted to Facebook shows the kangaroo hopping down one neighborhood street.

"Only in Jupiter Farms do kangaroos hop down your street," wrote Denise Cooper, who recorded the video.

The public is advised not to approach the kangaroo.