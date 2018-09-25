ORLANDO, Fla. — New documents have surfaced showing that accused cop killer Markeith Loyd did adhere to the commands given to him the night he was caught last January, which contradicts what Orlando Police initially said.

Markeith Loyd was arrested on Jan. 17, 2017 after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Loyd is facing charges in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon , in Dec. 2016 and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton a few weeks later during a confrontation at an Orange County Wal-Mart.

After his arrest, Orlando Police Department Chief John Mina said Loyd was not cooperative and a potential threat to his officers, and that justified their use of violence against him, which caused him to lose vision in one eye.

However, a report from an Orange County Sheriff's deputy recalling the apprehension said, “The officer giving commands continued to tell him to crawl towards them, which he did, and one said ‘don't look at me, look away’ and the suspect complied with every command.”

The deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshals' fugitive division also said, “The suspect continued to crawl, slowly, however held his hands out the entire time, in an obvious manner that he was not holding any items.”

Due to the conflicting views on the incident, Chief Mina asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to step in. OPD will also conduct an internal investigation. They say all of those findings will be made public when the investigations are complete.