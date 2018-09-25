PALM COAST, Fla. — Missing Flagler County teen Rickey Wheeler has been found alive, the Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who went missing on Friday from the Palm Coast area, was located in an embankment.

"He was dehydrated, full of bug bites," Chief Paul Bovino told reporters. "But otherwise, he is alert and conscious and speaking to our officers and deputies on scene."

Earlier in the day, deputies found clothing Wheeler was last seen wearing when he left his house.

Wheeler was taken to a med unit due to his medical condition.

Deputies said they notified his family to let them know he was found.

The Sheriff's Office searched by air, boat, bikes and ATVs. Even agencies from surrounding counties assisted with the search.

Dozens of people showed up to help search for Wheeler.

The people who volunteered to search for him remained hopeful.

“Hopefully today will be the day … we can find him and bring him back to his family,” said Dawn Zimmerman-Butrym, a search volunteer.